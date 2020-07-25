Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for July 25, 2020

Baseball
― Taneytown Lions Baseball is holding registrations for its fall season, which is set to begin Aug. 8-9. Practices will get underway in a few weeks. The league is offering all divisions for fall: T-ball ages 4-6, Rookies 7-8, Minors 9-10, Majors 11-12, and Babe Ruth 13-15. Registration is now open online at taneytownbaseball.org. If you applied your spring registration to fall, you do not need to register.
― Taneytown Lions Baseball is holding tryouts for travel teams at the 10U, 12U, 13U, and 14U divisions for the 2021 travel season. The teams will be playing in the MABA travel league. It is mandatory that you attend at least one of the dates list below for the division you are trying out for and it is highly encouraged you attend a second tryout, as each coach wants to get at least two evaluations of each player. If you are unable to attend a second tryout please contact Brian Koterba (briankoterba@yahoo) or Jon Barnowski (jomikaza@aol.com) to schedule a separate personal tryout. Tryouts: 10U, field #4 -- July 22 at 6 p.m., Aug. 5 at 6 p.m., Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 12U, field #5 -- July 22 at 6 p.m., Aug. 5 at 6 p.m., Aug. 16 from 9a.m. to 12 p.m. 13U, field #1 -- July 19 from 12:30-3:30 p.m., Aug. 9 from 12:30-3:30 p.m., Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. 14U, field #1 -- July 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 9th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
Basketball
— Liberty High School’s inaugural Virtual Girls Basketball Camp is Aug. 17-21. Zoom will be used, so participants will need access to: a cellular or wireless device, or a computer; strong WiFi access; and a partner. There will be tutorials on an exclusive YouTube channel, along with daily postings of “best in camp” campers who demonstrate the best skills development, and contest winners. Advance camp is from 1-2 p.m. for student entering grades 4-6, Elite camp is from 3-4 p.m. for grades 7-9. Cost is $35, and each camp is limited to 20 players. For more information, call 410-596-6900.
― The annual North Carroll Rec Council Hooked on Hoops Basketball Camps for boys and girls are being held at the former North Carroll High School gym in Hampstead. Online registration is open and can be completed through Carroll County Recreation & Parks website, rpguide.carrollcountymd.gov/. AM Offensive Clinics: July 27-29 and Aug 12-14 from 8:30–11:30 a.m., for boys and girls ages 9-14. Skills & Drills AM Camps: July 21-23 from 8:30-11:30 a.m., for boys and girls ages 5-8. All Day Scrimmage Camps: July 21-23 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., for boys and girls ages 9-14. Camp size is limited. Please register early. Text or call Coach DeWees at 443-375-7757, or email hookdhoops@aol.com for additional information.
Field Hockey
― Annual Conditioning/Skills Field Hockey Camp is Aug. 3-7 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Coppermine 4 Seasons in Hampstead. Guidelines will be followed to protect players and coaches. Email or call Gayle Taylor for specifics: cost, equipment needed, etc., at taysmom34@hotmail.com or 443-244-7196. Camp open to goalies and field players, with 9 to 1 ratio with coach. Incoming freshmen to seniors and current younger club players invited.
Tae Kwon Do
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.