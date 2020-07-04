Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for July 4, 2020

― The annual North Carroll Rec Council Hooked on Hoops Basketball Camps for boys and girls are being held at the former North Carroll High School gym in Hampstead. Online registration is open and can be completed through Carroll County Recreation & Parks website, rpguide.carrollcountymd.gov/. AM Offensive Clinics: July 27-29 and Aug 12-14 from 8:30–11:30 a.m., for boys and girls ages 9-14. Skills & Drills AM Camps: July 14-16 and July 21-23 from 8:30-11:30 a.m., for boys and girls ages 5-8. All Day Scrimmage Camps: July 14-16 and July 21-23 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., for boys and girls ages 9-14. Camp size is limited. Please register early. Text or call Coach DeWees at 443-375-7757, or email hookdhoops@aol.com for additional information.