Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for June 12-13, 2021

― Hampstead Baseball is holding spring registration for boys and girls ages 5-18. Program information can be found at hlbsa.org or contact us at hampsteadbaseball@gmail.com. Leagues: T-Ball ages 5/6 (before Aug. 1); Rookies ages 7/8; Minors, ages 9/10; Majors, ages 11/12; Seniors, ages 13/14; Stallions, ages 15-18.
― Hooked on Hoops Basketball Camp at the former North Carroll High School gymnasium for ages 5-14. AM Offensive Clinics June 21-23 and July 26-28 from 8:30-11 a.m., ages 9-14. Skills and Drills Day Camp July 13-15 and July 20-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., ages 8-14. AM Skills and Drills Clinic July 13-15 and July 20-22 from 8:30-11:30 am., ages 5-8. Contact Heather DeWees at 443-375-7757 or email hookdhoops@aol.com. Size is limited. Register at http://ccrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
― Rome Holley’s 2021 Basketball Training Camp registration is open. Summer camp sessions are in Eldersburg, June 21-25 and July 12-16. Both camps are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Location is the former London Fog facility behind Home Depot. For more information call 410-952-8470 or email romeholley.newlevelbasketball@gmail.com.
― Century High School’s Lady Knights Basketball Development Camp is July 19-23 and divided into a Senior Elite Camp (grades 7-9) and Junior Advanced Camp (grades 4-6). Senior camp goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and junior camp goes from 1-4 p.m. Players are allowed to register now, but camp officials will hold off on collecting payment because of uncertainty with COVID-19. Fee is $90 for either camp. Deadline to register is June 28. Each session limited to 50 players. To register online, visit https://www.leaguelineup.com/centurybasketball, or contact Danielle Fieni at 443-789-9753 (email dmfieni@carrollk12.org).
— 18th Annual Field Hockey Conditioning Skills Camp is Aug. 9-12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Coppermine 4 Seasons. Players can prepare for high school tryouts (open to all field players and goalies). Designed for incoming high school players and younger advanced club players. Join for conditioning, skills and drills, and competitive game play. Email Gayle Taylor at taysmom34@hotmail.com or call 443-244-7196 for registration form. Early bird discount until June 30.
— Charles Carroll Recreation Council 2021 Toddler Soccer (Ages 2-3) & Clinic Soccer (Ages 4-5), $40 per player, $5 sibling discount. Runs from Aug. 26 through Oct. 14, eight sessions on Thursdays. A parent or guardian must be present to assist with child/children if needed. Volunteers greatly appreciated. To register visit ccrec.recdesk.com, program #21SU03.45. For additional information contact Mike & Kim Hott at mhott4131@comcast.net or Darlene Sadowski at ocnjbeachbum1@hotmail.com.
— MD Sting (Mayeski Park) is forming an 18-and-over A fastpitch softball team for this summer. MD Sting is partnered with USSSA, which offers five tournaments this summer for this 18-and-over division in Maryland, some of which will be hosted at Mayeski Park. For more information contact Coach Jim Finneran at MDSting18up@gmail.com.
— Westminster Girls Softball Program offers various levels, from in-house to travel/tournaments. In-house registration is open, visit www.westminstersoftball.com for the upcoming spring season. Girls ages 6-18 wanting to learn how to play fastpitch softball and have fun are welcome. Players will be taught basic fundamental and skills of softball. Indoor workouts are offered. Experienced coaches at all levels to teach and prepare players to learn basics and advanced fundamentals.
— Westminster Rockets Fastpitch Softball 10U/12U/14U/16U teams looking for experienced players wanting the challenge to play travel/tournaments. The Rockets will compete in the CML and USSSA/USA organized events. We are always looking for experienced coaches as well. For more information email Westminstergirlssoftball@gmail.com, visit the website, or call Tony at 443-845-6958.
― Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball is holding open registration for the 2021 Spring/Summer season. Teams will be competing in the Mason Dixon and Central Maryland Softball leagues. Age groups being offered will be 8u, 10u, 12u, and 14u teams. Players can register at www.stonealley.com or visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org. If you have any questions, contact Mike Hernandez 410-259-7426 or Thummp1616@aol.com.
― Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball is looking for a few players for travel tournament teams to compete during the 2021 season. Age groups include 10u, 12u, 14u, 16u, and 18u. Many of Hot Shots’ coaches have competed at the collegiate and high school level and are background-checked and CPR certified. To arrange an evaluation, or if you have any questions, contact Mike Hernandez at 410-259-7426 or Thummp1616@aol.com. You can also visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org.
― Maryland Sting 18U is looking for a Pitcher and Utility Player for the 2020-21 season. The Sting play in several USSSA Tournaments this season and have their own indoor practice facility. Please contact Marylandsting@gmail.com for more information.
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.
