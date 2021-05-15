Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for May 15-16, 2021

— MD Sting (Mayeski Park) is forming an 18-and-over A fastpitch softball team for this summer. MD Sting is partnered with USSSA, which offers five tournaments this summer for this 18-and-over division in Maryland, some of which will be hosted at Mayeski Park. An interest meeting for players will take place on May 28 at 6 p.m. at Mayeski Park under the pavilion. For information, or if you are interested but can’t attend the meeting, contact Coach Jim Finneran at MDSting18up@gmail.com.