Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for May 1-2, 2021

Baseball
― Hampstead Baseball is holding spring registration for boys and girls ages 5-18. Program information can be found at hlbsa.org or contact us at hampsteadbaseball@gmail.com. Leagues: T-Ball ages 5/6 (before Aug. 1); Rookies ages 7/8; Minors, ages 9/10; Majors, ages 11/12; Seniors, ages 13/14; Stallions, ages 15-18.
Basketball
― Century High School’s Lady Knights Basketball Development Camp is July 19-23 and divided into a Senior Elite Camp (grades 7-9) and Junior Advanced Camp (grades 4-6). Senior camp goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and junior camp goes from 1-4 p.m. Players are allowed to register now, but camp officials will hold off on collecting payment because of uncertainty with COVID-19. Fee is $90 for either camp. Deadline to register is June 28. Each session limited to 50 players. To register online, visit https://www.leaguelineup.com/centurybasketball, or contact Danielle Fieni at 443-789-9753 (email dmfieni@carrollk12.org).
Rugby
― West Carroll Marauders Summer Two Hand Touch Youth Rugby registration is open. Combining instruction with game play for kids in groups U7 (ages 5-6), U9 (7-8), U11 (9-10), U13 (11-12) and U16 (13-15). Practices at Springdale Prep’s fields in New Windsor on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. Runs from mid-May through the end of July, first practice is May 18. Cost is $65 and includes uniform. Register at http://sports.bluesombrero.com/maraudersyr. Contact Tally Myers at 410-259-2924 or talllya@verizon.net, or Eric Myers at 410-913-5702 or eric@skroofing.com. Visit website at www.westcarrollrugby.com.
― West Carroll Marauders Rugby is forming tackle rugby teams for the spring 2021 season. No experience necessary. High school boys and girls as well as middle school boys and girls. Practices are Tuesday/Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. Spring season runs through May. Register at https://sports.bluesombrero.com/maraudersyr. Questions, email Tally Myers at talllya@verizon.net.
Softball
— Westminster Girls Softball Program offers various levels, from in-house to travel/tournaments. In-house registration is open, visit www.westminstersoftball.com for the upcoming spring season. Girls ages 6-18 wanting to learn how to play fastpitch softball and have fun are welcome. Players will be taught basic fundamental and skills of softball. Indoor workouts are offered. Experienced coaches at all levels to teach and prepare players to learn basics and advanced fundamentals.
— Westminster Rockets Fastpitch Softball 10U/12U/14U/16U teams looking for experienced players wanting the challenge to play travel/tournaments. The Rockets will compete in the CML and USSSA/USA organized events. We are always looking for experienced coaches as well. For more information email Westminstergirlssoftball@gmail.com, visit the website, or call Tony at 443-845-6958.
― Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball is holding open registration for the 2021 Spring/Summer season. Teams will be competing in the Mason Dixon and Central Maryland Softball leagues. Age groups being offered will be 8u, 10u, 12u, and 14u teams. Players can register at www.stonealley.com or visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org. If you have any questions, contact Mike Hernandez 410-259-7426 or Thummp1616@aol.com.
― Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball is looking for a few players for travel tournament teams to compete during the 2021 season. Age groups include 10u, 12u, 14u, 16u, and 18u. Many of Hot Shots’ coaches have competed at the collegiate and high school level and are background-checked and CPR certified. To arrange an evaluation, or if you have any questions, contact Mike Hernandez at 410-259-7426 or Thummp1616@aol.com. You can also visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org.
― Maryland Sting 18U is looking for a Pitcher and Utility Player for the 2020-21 season. The Sting play in several USSSA Tournaments this season and have their own indoor practice facility. Please contact Marylandsting@gmail.com for more information.
Tae Kwon Do
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.