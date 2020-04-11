Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for April 12, 2020

Baseball
— Charles Carroll Baseball tryouts for 2020. Co-Ed Toddler T-Ball, ages 2-4, $30 per player (DOB: May 1, 2015-April 30, 2018); T-Ball, ages 5-6, $50 per player (May 1, 2013-April 30, 2015); Instructional, ages 7-8, $60 per player (May 1, 2011-April 30, 2013); Minors, ages 9-10, $70 per player (May 1, 2009-April 30, 2011); Majors, ages 11-12, $70 per player (May 1, 2007-April 30, 2009); Babe Ruth League, ages 13-16, $300 (May 1, 2003-April 30, 2007). For more information, contact Joe Wasmer at jwasmer@avenueappraising.com or visit stonealley.com.
— Finksburg Baseball has registration open for recreational baseball at www.finksburgbaseball.com. Spots are available in age groups from 5-18. We have baseball for T-ball through high school. Our program puts ethics first and gives every player an opportunity to play and excel. Please contact Frank Roelke with questions at finksburgbaseballpres@gmail.com.
— Hampstead Baseball is holding Spring registration for boys and girls ages 5-18. Program information can be found at hlbsa.org or contact us at hampsteadbaseball@gmail.com. Leagues: T-Ball ages 5/6 (before Aug. 1, 2020); Rookies ages 7/8; Minors, ages 9/10; Majors, ages 11/12; Seniors, ages 13/14; Stallions ages 15-18.
Basketball
— The annual North Carroll Rec Council’s Hooked on Hoops Basketball Camps are set for summer at the former North Carroll High School gymnasium. AM Offensive Clinics June 22-24 and July 27-29, 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-14; Skills & Drills AM Camp, July 14-16 and July 21-23, 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 5-8; All-Day Scrimmage Camps July 14-16 and July 21-13, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for ages 9-14. Camp size is limited, register early. Online registration can be found at https://rpguide.carrollcountymd.gov/. Email hookdhoops@aol.com, or call/text 443-375-7757 for more information.
— Century’s Lady Knights Basketball Developmental Camp is July 27-31, senior camp (entering 7th-9th grade) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and junior camp (entering 4th-6th grade) from 1-4 p.m. Registration date is June 19, fee is $80 for the junior and senior camps. For more information contact Danielle Fieni at 443-789-9753, or dmfieni@carrollk12.org.
— Westminster Girls Basketball High School Division for 9th-12th grade. Cost is $80 per individual or $500 per team. Teams are allowed to form with specific guidelines. Contact Jerry at jdgeorg@carrollk12.org for additional questions.
— Westminster Girls Basketball’s new College Division for players age 18-24. Cost is $80 per individual or $500 per team. Teams are allowed to form with specific guidelines. Please contact Jerry at jdgeorg@carrollk12.org.
— FSK Jr. Eagles Basketball Registration is now open. Go to https://www.fskjreaglesbasketball.com to sign up. Boys and girls ages 4-18. If you have any questions, email tayb.info@gmail.com.
— South Carroll Boys Travel basketball looking for players from 3rd through 8th grade. Please visit our website at www.scbasketball.com or email us at scbaball@yahoo.com.
Lacrosse
Carroll County Adaptive Lacrosse is set to begin April 5, and there will be six sessions at the Deer Park Complex in Westminster. We need players and volunteers. Here is a description of the program. Practice times are 4-5:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Other dates are April 16, April 26, May 3, May 17, and May 31. All registered Carroll County Recreation & Parks Adaptive Lacrosse participants will be receiving new equipment and uniforms. For more information: 410-386-2103 or jlong7774@gmail.com.
— Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering an after-school lacrosse clinic on Tuesdays for boys in grades 4-8. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.
— Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering several girls youth lacrosse clinics. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.
Rugby
— West Carroll Marauders Middle and High School Girls Tackle Rugby registration for the 2020 spring season at www.westcarrollrugby.com. No experience necessary. Practices Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. at Shipley Arena Ag Center in Westminster Contact Gabby Balassone at coachgabby@outlook.com or girls team coordinator Tally Myers at talllya@verizon.net for more information.
— West Carroll Marauders Middle and High School Boys Tackle Rugby registration for the 2020 spring season at www.westcarrollrugby.com. No experience is necessary. Practices Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Shipley Arena Ag Center in Westminster. Contact team coordinator Lucy Ambs at lucy_ambs@hotmail.com or coach RJ Duvall at the3duvallboys@gmail.com for more information.
Soccer
— The Baltimore Celtic 2006 (West) Boys Soccer team is looking to add committed soccer players during their annual tryouts in May 2020. Please contact Ashley Murphy at amurphy@gerstell.org for more information. Baltimore Celtic was established in August 2018 and is based in Carroll County. Along with entering tournaments throughout the year, the team competes in the EDP league during the fall and spring seasons and the Columbia (MD) outdoor league during the winter months of December and January.
Softball
— Renegades Fastpitch at Charles Carroll tryouts for 2020. Renegades Rookie Club, ages 4-6, $75 per player (DOB: Jan. 1, 2013-Dec. 31, 2015); Grades 2-12, $120 per player (Jan. 1, 2001-Dec. 31, 2012). Contact Paul Moffett at mdrealestateagent@gmail.com or visit stonealley.com.
— Finksburg Lady Lions is looking for coaching in ages 8-12. Fastpitch offered for all ages and focus on fundamentals to create future success. Please contact Frank Roelke at finksburgbaseballpres@gmail.com. In addition, the 16U Lady Lions are looking for a few players to fill out their roster.
— Westminster Jaycees Girls Softball is accepting applications for the upcoming 2020 spring and fall seasons. Westminster fastpitch softball has openings for 10U, 12U, 14U, and 16U leagues and tournament teams. Workouts run through March. Tryouts and evaluations will and can be conducted during open practices in the winter season, so email for open dates and times. In addition, the Jaycees offer an in-house recreational softball program for first-time players from ages 2-18. Girls will learn the basic fundamentals and improve the proper mechanics of playing the game of softball at all ages. Included will be pitching and catching instructional session by local professionals. For more information, website (www.jayceesoftball.com); Facebook (search for Westminster Jaycees Girls Softball); or email (westminsterjayceessoftball@gmail.com).
— Free State Umpires are now accepting applications for anyone interested in umpiring high school softball this coming season. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Anyone interested should contact Billy Withrow at brwithrow@comcast.net or phone 410-795-4943.
— NCRC Hotshots Fastpitch Softball are holding tryouts/evaluations for the 2020 spring season. Hotshots Fastpitch offers various levels of tournament play that fits your players needs. Our 18u teams compete in college showcases to help our athletes get ready for the next level. Each team is staffed with a variety of experienced coaches including those who have competed/coach at the high school and college level. We are having teams at the current age groups for travel/tournament softball: 10u/12u/14u/16u/18u. Please visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org or contact Mike Hernandez (thummp1616@aol.com or 410-259-7426) for more information.
— North Carroll Hotshots Fastpitch are accepting registration for the 2020 recreation softball season. Hotshots Fastpitch teams compete in the CML and Mason Dixon Leagues. Age groups competing include 8u/10u/12u/14u. We also offer a skills clinic format team for age groups 4-6u. Please visit our website www.ncrchotshots.org or contact Mike Hernandez at 410-259-7426 or thummp1616@aol.com for any questions.
Tae Kwon Do
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.
Track & Field
— West Carroll Recreation Council is offering Track and Field for children ages 6-18. Contact Joshua Porter at 301-922-5761 or joshporter1002@gmail.com or go to www.westcarrollwings.org.
— Westminster Track Club, Home of the WolfPack, offers a recreation youth cross country program for athletes ages 6-14 as of Dec. 31 of the current year. We welcome individuals interested in coaching our youth. Go to www.westminstertrackclub.com.
Volleyball
— Westminster Girls Volleyball is starting its spring clinics. Sessions are every Sunday through May 31. Cost is $60 (2nd and 3rd grade), or $100 (4th-10th grade). Ask about forming your own team to enter. For information contact Jerry Georgiana at jdgeorg@carrollk12.org.
— West Carroll Recreation Council is sponsoring drop-in, adult competitive volleyball at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School in Union Bridge, Thursdays from 6:45-9:30 p.m. Contact Steve Keeney at snkeeney@gmail.com 443-340-8380.
— Carroll Indoor Sports Center is offering a volleyball clinic on Tuesday evenings. Three levels of instruction will be offered for grades 3-12. Go to www.carroll-indoor.com.