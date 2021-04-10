Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for April 10-11, 2021

― Century High School’s Lady Knights Basketball Development Camp is July 19-23 and divided into a Senior Elite Camp (grades 7-9) and Junior Advanced Camp (grades 4-6). Senior camp goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and junior camp goes from 1-4 p.m. Players are allowed to register now, but camp officials will hold off on collecting payment because of uncertainty with COVID-19. Fee is $90 for either camp. Early-bird discount ($70 for either camp) before April 16, deadline to register is June 28. Each session limited to 50 players. To register online, visit https://www.leaguelineup.com/centurybasketball, or contact Danielle Fieni at 443-789-9753 (email dmfieni@carrollk12.org).