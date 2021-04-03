Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for April 3-4, 2021

Baseball
― Hampstead Baseball is holding spring registration for boys and girls ages 5-18. Program information can be found at hlbsa.org or contact us at hampsteadbaseball@gmail.com. Leagues: T-Ball ages 5/6 (before Aug. 1); Rookies ages 7/8; Minors, ages 9/10; Majors, ages 11/12; Seniors, ages 13/14; Stallions, ages 15-18.
― Finksburg Lions Travel Baseball has open spots in many age groups. They are also forming an 11-under travel team with open tryouts in preparation for winter workouts. Please contact finksburgbaseballpres@gmail.com for more info or to schedule a workout.
Rugby
― West Carroll Marauders Rugby is forming tackle rugby teams for the spring 2021 season. No experience necessary. High school boys and girls as well as middle school boys and girls. Practices are Tuesday/Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. Spring season runs March through May. Register at https://sports.bluesombrero.com/maraudersyr. Questions, email Tally Myers at talllya@verizon.net.
Softball
― The “Love for Lauren” Softball Tournament, hosted by the Westminster Girls Softball League, will be held April 17-18 in Westminster. The tournament is open to 10U, 12U, 14U, and 16U travel teams. Register at westminstergirlssoftball@gmail.com. If you have any questions, contact Jen at 443-386-5366.
— Westminster Girls Softball Program offers various levels, from in-house to travel/tournaments. In-house registration is open, visit www.westminstersoftball.com for the upcoming spring season. Girls ages 6-18 wanting to learn how to play fastpitch softball and have fun are welcome. Players will be taught basic fundamental and skills of softball. Indoor workouts are offered. Experienced coaches at all levels to teach and prepare players to learn basics and advanced fundamentals.
— Westminster Rockets Fastpitch Softball 10U/12U/14U/16U teams looking for experienced players wanting the challenge to play travel/tournaments. The Rockets will compete in the CML and USSSA/USA organized events. We are always looking for experienced coaches as well. For more information email Westminstergirlssoftball@gmail.com, visit the website, or call Tony at 443-845-6958.
― Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball is holding open registration for the upcoming 2021 Recreation Spring/Summer season. Teams will be competing in the Mason Dixon and Central Maryland Softball leagues. Age groups being offered will be 8u, 10u, 12u, and 14u teams. Players can register at www.stonealley.com or visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org. If you have any questions, contact Mike Hernandez 410-259-7426 or Thummp1616@aol.com.
― Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball is looking for a few players for travel tournament teams to compete during the upcoming 2021 season. Age groups include 10u, 12u, 14u, 16u, and 18u. Many of Hot Shots’ coaches have competed at the collegiate and high school level and are background-checked and CPR certified. To arrange an evaluation, or if you have any questions, contact Mike Hernandez at 410-259-7426 or Thummp1616@aol.com. You can also visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org.
― Finksburg Fastpitch Lady Lions Softball is looking for players and coaching in all age groups. They are looking for players of all abilities in preparation for spring 2021 softball. Please contact finksburgbaseballpres@gmail.com for more information.
― Maryland Sting 18U is looking for a Pitcher and Utility Player for the 2020-21 season. The Sting play in several USSSA Tournaments this season and have their own indoor practice facility. Please contact Marylandsting@gmail.com for more information.
Tae Kwon Do
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.