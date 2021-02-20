Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for Feb. 20, 2021

Baseball
― Hampstead Baseball is holding spring registration for boys and girls ages 5-18. Program information can be found at hlbsa.org or contact us at hampsteadbaseball@gmail.com. Leagues: T-Ball ages 5/6 (before Aug. 1); Rookies ages 7/8; Minors, ages 9/10; Majors, ages 11/12; Seniors, ages 13/14; Stallions, ages 15-18.
― Finksburg Lions Travel Baseball has open spots in many age groups. They are also forming an 11-under travel team with open tryouts in preparation for winter workouts. Please contact finksburgbaseballpres@gmail.com for more info or to schedule a workout.
Basketball
— Maryland Hoopmasters is holding girls basketball tryouts Feb. 21 and Feb. 27-28 at 1001 Green Valley Road in New Windsor. Times are 9-10:30 a.m. for 9th-11th grade, and 10:30-noon for 6th-8th grade. Sign up for tryouts online at marylandladyhoopmasters.com, cost is $30. For more information call LaTonya Hardy at 410-861-0303 or email mdladyhoopmasters@hotmail.com.
Softball
— Westminster Area Rec Council offers various levels of softball, from in-house to travel/tournaments. In-house registration is open, visit www.westminstersoftball.com for the upcoming spring season. Girls ages 6-18 wanting to learn how to play fastpitch softball and have fun are welcome. Players will be taught basic fundamental and skills of softball. Indoor workouts are offered. Experienced coaches at all levels to teach and prepare players to learn basics and advanced fundamentals.
— Westminster Rockets Fastpitch Softball 10U/12U/14U/16U teams looking for experienced players wanting the challenge to play travel/tournaments. Winter workouts are every Saturday until March, when the teams will move outdoors. The Rockets will compete in the CML and USSSA/USA organized events. We are always looking for experienced coaches as well. For more information email Westminstergirlssoftball@gmail.com, visit the website, or call Tony at 443-845-6958.
― Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball is holding open registration for the upcoming 2021 Recreation Spring/Summer season. Teams will be competing in the Mason Dixon and Central Maryland Softball leagues. Age groups being offered will be 8u, 10u, 12u, and 14u teams. Registered players are attending clinics and practices. Many of Hot Shots’ rec and travel teams are coached by high school and collegiate level players and are background-checked and CPR certified. Players can register at www.stonealley.com or visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org. If you have any questions, contact Mike Hernandez 410-259-7426 or Thummp1616@aol.com.
― Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball is looking for a few players for travel tournament teams to compete during the upcoming 2021 season. Age groups include 10u, 12u, 14u, 16u, and 18u. Many of Hot Shots’ coaches have competed at the collegiate and high school level and are background-checked and CPR certified. To arrange an evaluation, or if you have any questions, contact Mike Hernandez at 410-259-7426 or Thummp1616@aol.com. You can also visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org
― Finksburg Fastpitch Lady Lions Softball is looking for players and coaching in all age groups. They are looking for players of all abilities in preparation for spring 2021 softball. Please contact finksburgbaseballpres@gmail.com for more information.
― Maryland Sting 18U is looking for a Pitcher and Utility Player for the 2020-21 season. The Sting play in several USSSA Tournaments this season and have their own indoor practice facility. Please contact Marylandsting@gmail.com for more information.
Tae Kwon Do
— Freedom Area Recreation Council is holding registration and classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at Linton Springs Recreation Center in Eldersburg. Year-round program for the whole family. As low as $73 for a 10-week session. Beginnings to black belts. Age groups 5-7, 8-12, 13-adult. For more info call Allen Evans at 410-871-2125.