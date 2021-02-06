Carroll County Rec Sports: Tryouts & Registrations for Feb. 6, 2021

― Hot Shots Fastpitch Softball is holding open registration for the upcoming 2021 Recreation Spring/Summer season. Teams will be competing in the Mason Dixon and Central Maryland Softball leagues. Age groups being offered will be 8u, 10u, 12u, and 14u teams. Registered players are attending clinics and practices. Many of Hot Shots’ rec and travel teams are coached by high school and collegiate level players and are background-checked and CPR certified. Players can register at www.stonealley.com or visit our website at www.ncrchotshots.org. If you have any questions, contact Mike Hernandez 410-259-7426 or Thummp1616@aol.com.