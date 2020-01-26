— Westminster Jaycees Girls Softball is accepting applications for the upcoming 2020 spring and fall seasons. Westminster fastpitch softball has openings for 10U, 12U, 14U, and 16U leagues and tournament teams. Workouts run through March. Tryouts and evaluations will and can be conducted during open practices in the winter season, so email for open dates and times. In addition, the Jaycees offer an in-house recreational softball program for first-time players from ages 2-18. Girls will learn the basic fundamentals and improve the proper mechanics of playing the game of softball at all ages. Players whom never played before are also welcome to join. Also offering indoor workouts for new players. Indoor workout schedule will be announced. Experienced coaches at all levels ready to teach basic and advanced fundamentals. Included will be pitching and catching instructional session by local professionals. For more information, website (www.jayceesoftball.com); Facebook (search for Westminster Jaycees Girls Softball); or email (westminsterjayceessoftball@gmail.com).