Carroll County Rec Sports Briefs: Maryland Sting softball players enjoy All-America experience

This summer, after the completion of their shortened travel softball season, two Maryland Sting under-10 players headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to play in the All-American games with some of the best softball players across the country.
Morgan Tingler joined the 2028-2029 Patriots squad and Gabriella Pittinger joined the 2027 Liberty team, both consisting of players from Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina in their respective age groups. The weekend started off with a skills evaluation consisting of bat speed, fielding, long jump, sprinting and pitching speed.
Each team played three pool-play games and then had a single-elimination tournament on the final day. The 2027 Liberty team was runners-up, and Morgan became versatile player starring at third base, shortstop, first base and pitcher. She added a triple at the plate.
Meanwhile, Gabby played outfield and first base, and became the go-to pitcher for her team in tough spots earning multiple saves while also getting several hits including a triple.
To cap the weekend, Morgan and Gabby were honored for their excellent play and pitching by winning the ACE Award.
Another Sting standout performance
Lila Moxley struck out 13 batters and tossed a no-hitter Aug. 15 as Maryland Sting’s under-12 team beat the River City Rippers 6-2. The game ended after five innings because of the 75-minute time limit.