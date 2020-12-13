Carroll County Rec Sports: Celtic West boys soccer U-15 squad claims EDP fall season title

The Baltimore Celtic West under-15 boys soccer team, coached by Ashley Murphy, won the Elite Development Program III championship this fall season with a 7-1-1 league record and a 17-3-4 overall mark.
Celtic West (2006) scored 18 goals and allowed only four along the way. The team also won the SAC United Premier Columbus Day Tournament and the Columbia Kickoff tournament, and was a semifinalist in three other tournaments it entered this season. The Carroll County based-team sits at No. 7 in Maryland according to GotSoccer’s online rankings.