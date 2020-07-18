Rec Sports Brief: Maryland Sting softball player Zoe Malbrough smacks pair of grand slams in tourney

The Maryland Sting 10-under softball team recently competed in the Central Maryland League tournament and placed third with a 3-1-1 record. Zoe Malbrough powered the Sting offense in back-to-back games July 11 at Mayeski Park by belting a pair of grand slams on the same day.
Zoe, 10, achieved the feat despite having injured a finger in a door while leaving the house en route to the games. She sat out the first game of the day, but returned for Games 2 and 3 and smacked a grand slam in each contest.