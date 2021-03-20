xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County Rec Sports Brief: Westminster Rockets played sky high in fall softball tourneys

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Mar 20, 2021 6:00 AM

The Westminster Rockets 16U Barnes team had a great fall playing in two USSSA tournaments.

The Rockets won a bracket championship in their very first 16-under open tournament, The Field of Screams. Two weeks later they won the OktoberFast C tournament. The team finished the fall ranked second in the state and third in the country in the C division.

The girls are looking to continue their successes in the summer of 2021. Please contact coach Jesse Barnes if anyone is interested in trying out at jessebarnes25@yahoo.com.

