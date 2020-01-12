The annual Holiday on the Hill youth basketball tournament took place Dec. 28-29 at McDaniel College and featured more than 80 boys and girls teams competing at three different locations.
The tourney had court space for 162 games and completed 153 contests. Carroll County crowned four team champions — South Carroll sixth-grade boys, Gamber Hornets fifth-grade and eighth-grade boys, and Legacy eighth-grade girls. Several other local teams played in championship games for their age group.
Westminster Travel Basketball partnered with McDaniel College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams as co-sponsors of the Holiday on the Hill event. The tournaments were started about 10 years ago by Bruce Woodyard, Becky Martin, and Phil Popielski.