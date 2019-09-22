Bill May: Picking pockets on the Piankatank

Mark, Dave and I began at a stone wall that had been very good to us in the past with bass and stripers. Mark took a bass of about 5 pounds on a spinnerbait within the first dozen casts. It seemed like a good sign; in retrospect it wasn’t. Mark hooked the fish nearly at boatside and never felt a strike, just weight. A deep channel ran along the rock wall. It dawned on me later that that bass was suspended in deep water, and it simply inhaled the passing lure.