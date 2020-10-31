Carroll County Rec Sports: Hoopmasters enjoys full day of youth clinic

The Maryland Lady Hoopmasters held their annual College Recruiting Showcase on Oct. 24 at Coppermine 4 Seasons in Hampstead, an event that was in-person and virtual and featured more than 50 high school players and 30 college coaches at various levels.
The event was divided into two sessions, complete with skills and drills and Q&As with coaches and parents. Stevenson University coach Jackie Boswell and Chatham University coach David Saur hosted the Q&As.
A series of games also took place, and Most Valuable Players and all-star teams were chosen at the end of the event. Players from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia from various high schools and AAU teams attended the clinic.
Session 1
Ayannah Matthews (Arundel HS) earned MVP honors. The first-team All-Showcase consisted of Ramyah Yearwood (Arundel), Jennifer Lewis (Catonsville), Morgan Belt (Catonsville), Skai Bayless (Oakdale), Paige Smith (Williamsport), and Anahita Jackson (Gerstell).
Landing on the second-team All-Showcase were Lamaria Estridge (Walkersville), Kaiya Richardson (Balt. City College), Molly Smith (Manchester Valley), Lauryn Anderson (Old Mill), Heather Middleton (Arundel), and Hannah Miles (Urbana).
Session 2
Nora Fairbanks-Lee (Bethesda-Chevy Chase) earned MVP honors. Receiving first-team All-Showcase honors were Mia Fitzgerald (McLean), Talia Kouchar (Richard Montgomery), Sandra Kenney (Einstein), Jess Littlejohn (Liberty), Dshantae Edwards (Dallastown), and Meghan Ruth (John Carroll).
Landing on the second-team All Showcase were Dillan George (Churchill), Ally Mathias (Francis Scott Key), Julia Kavados (Quince Orchard), Kelly Durst (Magruder), Samantha Hardy (Liberty), and Marley Saunders (Gerstell),
The showcase sessions are available to watch on the Hoopmasters' YouTube channel.