xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll County Rec Sports: Hoopmasters enjoys full day of youth clinic

By Carroll County Times
Carroll County Times
Oct 31, 2020 12:00 PM
Howard Community College women's basketball coach Eryn Barnes leads a group of high school players at the MD Lady Hoopmasters College Recruiting Showcase on Oct. 24 in Hampstead.
Howard Community College women's basketball coach Eryn Barnes leads a group of high school players at the MD Lady Hoopmasters College Recruiting Showcase on Oct. 24 in Hampstead. (Courtesy Photo)

The Maryland Lady Hoopmasters held their annual College Recruiting Showcase on Oct. 24 at Coppermine 4 Seasons in Hampstead, an event that was in-person and virtual and featured more than 50 high school players and 30 college coaches at various levels.

The event was divided into two sessions, complete with skills and drills and Q&As with coaches and parents. Stevenson University coach Jackie Boswell and Chatham University coach David Saur hosted the Q&As.

Advertisement

A series of games also took place, and Most Valuable Players and all-star teams were chosen at the end of the event. Players from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia from various high schools and AAU teams attended the clinic.

Session 1
Advertisement

Ayannah Matthews (Arundel HS) earned MVP honors. The first-team All-Showcase consisted of Ramyah Yearwood (Arundel), Jennifer Lewis (Catonsville), Morgan Belt (Catonsville), Skai Bayless (Oakdale), Paige Smith (Williamsport), and Anahita Jackson (Gerstell).

[More Maryland news] Best of Howard County 2020: Residents’ favorite people, places and things to do

Landing on the second-team All-Showcase were Lamaria Estridge (Walkersville), Kaiya Richardson (Balt. City College), Molly Smith (Manchester Valley), Lauryn Anderson (Old Mill), Heather Middleton (Arundel), and Hannah Miles (Urbana).

Session 2

Nora Fairbanks-Lee (Bethesda-Chevy Chase) earned MVP honors. Receiving first-team All-Showcase honors were Mia Fitzgerald (McLean), Talia Kouchar (Richard Montgomery), Sandra Kenney (Einstein), Jess Littlejohn (Liberty), Dshantae Edwards (Dallastown), and Meghan Ruth (John Carroll).

Landing on the second-team All Showcase were Dillan George (Churchill), Ally Mathias (Francis Scott Key), Julia Kavados (Quince Orchard), Kelly Durst (Magruder), Samantha Hardy (Liberty), and Marley Saunders (Gerstell),

Latest Carroll County Sports

The showcase sessions are available to watch on the Hoopmasters' YouTube channel.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement