Carroll County Rec Sports: Golf Outings for Oct. 10, 2020

― Carroll Lutheran School is hosting its annual golf outing Oct. 16 at Oakmont Green Golf Course in Hampstead. Golf registration includes a continental breakfast, an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, and lunch following the tournament. Cost is $90 per player and $360 per foursome. There are multiple sponsorship opportunities available, as well as packages that can be designed to meet the needs of groups or businesses. Register at https://clsedu.org/golf/ or email to development@clsedu.org for more information.