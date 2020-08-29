Carroll County Rec Sports: Golf Outings for Aug. 30, 2020

― The Kiwanis Club of Mount Airy’s annual Charity Golf Tournament tees off Sept. 21 at The Links at Challedon. Scramble format tournament with registration and continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m., shotgun start at 8:30, “Pizza at the Turn,” and a full buffet lunch following the tournament. Two hole-in-one contests, as well as closest to the pin, men’s and women’s longest drive, and putting accuracy. Individuals are $100; a foursome is $400. Hole sponsorships are $200, and businesses receive signage at the tournament as well as a full year of recognition on the Kiwanis website, Facebook page and at Kiwanis-sponsored events throughout the year. For more information, visit www.kcharitygolf.com or call Bill Butts at 240-205-5264.