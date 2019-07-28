Rec Sports: Camps & Clinics for July 28, 2019

Basketball
Green Terror Basketball Camp is hosting day camps for boys ages 7-17 at McDaniel College. The camp is July 29-Aug. 2 and costs $190. For more information, contact McDaniel College men’s basketball coach Kevin Curley at kcurley@mcdaniel.edu or 410-857-2573.
The 12th Annual Hooked on Hoops Basketball Camp sponsored by North Carroll Recreation Council has its offensive clinic (ages 8-14) on July 29-31 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Please go to hookdhoops.com to register online at Stone Alley. Early registration and sibling discounts available. Space is limited. Email hookdhoops@aol.com or text 443-375-7757 with questions.
Field Hockey
Uniontown Bible Church field hockey camp is July 29-Aug. 2. Grades K-12th from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $30. Ages listed refer to grades when entering Fall of 2019. Camp has limited space, so register soon to ensure a spot for your child/children. For more information, contact Donna Haines at dhaines@utown.org or visit utown.org/events/summercamps.
The 16th Annual Conditioning/Skills Camp is Aug. 5-9 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Four Seasons Sports Complex. Prepare for high school tryouts, perform at your best. Open to incoming and current high school players, field and goalkeeper. Instruction from Gayle Taylor, Carroll County coaches and college players. Camp itinerary — conditioning agility, skills & drills, pool conditioning and scrimmage. For more information and to register email taysmom34@hotmail.com or call 443-244-7196. Pay-per-day options available, cost is $170.
Fitness
Advanced Weight Lifting Camp, July 29-Aug. 2, hosted by Gerstell strength and conditioning coach Sam Bogage, for rising 6th-12th graders, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost is $175. This one-week camp is for Intermediate to advanced weight lifters (2-plus years of experience with barbell training.) Athletes will build off of their previous experience with barbell training and will learn and train the Olympic lifts including the Snatch and Clean and Jerk. This week will conclude with a mock weight lifting meet where athletes will have the opportunity to max out the Olympic lifts while gaining experience for how an Olympic weight lifting meet is run. For more info, call 410-861-3000 or visit gerstell.org.
Speed, Agility, and Conditioning Camp, led by Gerstell strength and conditioning coach Sam Bogage, Aug. 5-9, for rising 9th-12th graders, from 9-11 a.m. Cost is $175. Athletes will learn proper running and sprinting mechanics through several drills and will be challenged to implement these mechanics through various tests. Each session will begin with running mechanics education and drills, followed by agility work, and ending on a running workout challenging speed, conditioning, and recovery. For more info, call 410-861-3000 or visit gerstell.org.
Running
Running Camp, hosted by Gerstell cross country coaches Megan Kush and Dane Menges, on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. through Aug. 5, for rising 6th-12th graders. Cost is $175 (early bird discount of $15). The focus of the camp is to set a pattern of habit, health, and fun for the summer so that participants can be motivated to self-determine outcomes in their running. The camp will include a T-shirt, with snacks and drinks available, and guided schedule maintenance, running logs, and mentoring. For more info, call 410-861-3000 or visit gerstell.org.