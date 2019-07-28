Rec Sports: Camps & Clinics for July 28, 2019

Advanced Weight Lifting Camp, July 29-Aug. 2, hosted by Gerstell strength and conditioning coach Sam Bogage, for rising 6th-12th graders, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost is $175. This one-week camp is for Intermediate to advanced weight lifters (2-plus years of experience with barbell training.) Athletes will build off of their previous experience with barbell training and will learn and train the Olympic lifts including the Snatch and Clean and Jerk. This week will conclude with a mock weight lifting meet where athletes will have the opportunity to max out the Olympic lifts while gaining experience for how an Olympic weight lifting meet is run. For more info, call 410-861-3000 or visit gerstell.org.