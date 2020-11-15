Carroll County Rec Sports: District hoop shoot moving to Coppermine 4 Seasons

The Westminster Elks is holding its Hoop Shoot youth basketball event again this year, but instead of taking place at McDaniel College the free-throw shooting contest is moving to Coppermine 4 Seasons in Hampstead.
The local Hoop Shoot is set for Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m., and the district contest is Jan. 24 at 5:30 back at Coppermine.
A contestant may only enter one Lodge Hoop Shoot contest. Contestants must be at least 8 years old, and no older than 13 as of April 1, 2021, to participate.
Regarding eligibility, the Director is responsible only for ensuring that the contestant competes in the correct age-group. Use the Age-Group calculator on the Hoop Shoot website elks.org/hoopshoot to verify age-group assignments before your contestants compete. Contestants who shoot in the wrong age-group will be disqualified.
As the Hoop Shoot tournament progresses, contestants may not switch divisions and may not skip levels of the competition. In order to be eligible to advance to the next level of competition, a contestant must have participated in the previous level.
Contestants will compete in one of six divisions: Boys 8-9; Girls 8-9; Boys 10-11; Girls 10-11; Boys 12-13; Girls 12-13.