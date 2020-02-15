xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Rec Sports: Knights of Columbus hold youth free-throw contest

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Feb 15, 2020 7:00 AM

The Knights of Columbus Council #1393 of Westminster recently held its annual Youth Free Throw contest at the St. John Catholic School gymnasium.

Boys and girls ages 9-14 participated in the event with the winners moving on to the state competition in March at Archbishop Spalding. Advancing to states are girls champions Rachel Ross, Maddy Bunting, Isabelle Pearson, Riley Bunting, Madalynn Stojak, and Abby Bunting.

Advertisement

Boys champions were Jackson Branner, Tanek Zitta, Kaleb Partlow, Carter Simmen, Michael Hoy, and Tate Steckel.

Knights of Columbus Youth Hoops Shoot contest participants. Back Row (L-R): Stan Novinsky. Andy Keefer, Grand Knight Lou Harding, and Jon Hill. Not pictured: Knights of Columbus Council #1393 members Bill Norton, Tom Scott, and Ralph Peters.
Knights of Columbus Youth Hoops Shoot contest participants. Back Row (L-R): Stan Novinsky. Andy Keefer, Grand Knight Lou Harding, and Jon Hill. Not pictured: Knights of Columbus Council #1393 members Bill Norton, Tom Scott, and Ralph Peters. (Courtesy Photo)
Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement