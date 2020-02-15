Rec Sports: Knights of Columbus hold youth free-throw contest

The Knights of Columbus Council #1393 of Westminster recently held its annual Youth Free Throw contest at the St. John Catholic School gymnasium.
Boys and girls ages 9-14 participated in the event with the winners moving on to the state competition in March at Archbishop Spalding. Advancing to states are girls champions Rachel Ross, Maddy Bunting, Isabelle Pearson, Riley Bunting, Madalynn Stojak, and Abby Bunting.
Boys champions were Jackson Branner, Tanek Zitta, Kaleb Partlow, Carter Simmen, Michael Hoy, and Tate Steckel.