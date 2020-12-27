Carroll County Rec Sports Brief: Westminster Elks Hoop Shoot nets local winners

The Westminster Elks Lodge 2277 Hoop Shoot free-throw contest took place Dec. 20 at Coppermine Four Seasons in Hampstead, and the event featured four age group winners.
Kyle Wheeler won the boys 10-11 title, and Ryan Wheeler took the 12-13 crown. On the girls side, Brynn Bauer took first in the 10-11 group, and Hannah Neska won for 12-13. Winners of the 8-9 age groups will be determined later.
The West District Hoop Shoot will take place at Coppermine 4 Seasons on Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Only one parent will be permitted to enter the building and register the children, and they will need to stay off the courts to view from the top. The district event begins with age groups 8-9, then 10-11, followed by 12-13. Registration forms must be in by Jan. 20.