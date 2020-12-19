Carroll County Rec Sports: North Carroll Hotshots make most of fall softball season

After an almost completely lost spring and summer season in 2020, the North Carroll Hotshots Fastpitch softball teams were able to complete an extremely successful fall.
Headquartered in the Hampstead/Manchester area, the Hotshots fielded a total of seven tournament teams at the 10-U through 18-U age groups. There were also teams assembled in the 6-U clinic and 8-U age groups, however, during the fall season there were no games available for those age groups.
Approximately 100 Hotshots players were able to get on the field this year. Throughout the fall, at practices, games and tournaments, all Hotshots players and coaches operated under CDC guidelines and recommended measures to ensure for their safety. As a result, there were no reported cases of any player related COVID-19 cases.
While just being able to get on the field during these trying times was an accomplishment for any organization, the Hotshots were proud in their efforts to reach out to the North Carroll community in any way they could. In July, the organization held a food drive to benefit the local Hampstead and Manchester food pantries. In response, car loads of food were able to be donated to each pantry.
The Hotshots also hosted three large tournaments in the fall. Using every available field in the North Carroll area, and a few in Westminster, over four weekends the tournaments attracted a total of 142 teams from four states. In an effort to support local businesses, flyers were sent to every head coach with the names of restaurants in the Hampstead, Manchester and Westminster areas for their teams to patronize.
The tournaments were the largest undertakings of the organization to date, and without the support of the coaches and members of the organization, volunteering their time to get fields raked, lined and ready, they could not have taken place. Through two weekends of inclement weather, the fields were tirelessly worked on to give each team the best possible playing conditions in the area, and allowed each tournament to finish.
In these hard times, in line with the organizations belief in supporting the local community, the Hotshots were proud to be able to help some of the most important organizations in the North Carroll Area. From the proceeds of the three tournaments, the organization was able to make monetary donations to Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, and the Northeast Social Action Program.
On the field, while all of the Hotshots teams finished the year playing well, two of their teams stood out. The 10-U tournament team, coached by Jonathon Kleiner and Jeff Yingling, won both of the tournaments that they played in. Strong pitching and a potent offense were their trademarks as they captured both tournaments in undefeated fashion.
Also putting in consistently strong performances was the 18-U team, under the guidance of coach Carlos Hall and his staff. Made up of 12 high school players from Carroll County and Adams County in Pennsylvania, the team reached the championship game in all three of the tournaments it participated in and finished with an 18-3 record.
If anyone is looking for a team to play on in the spring, whether it be for a rec team or tournament team, contact Mike Hernandez at 410-259-7426 or visit WWW.NCRCHothsots.org.