The 2019 Marathon Series wrapped up Dec. 8 with the What The Hill? 8 mile. This series of four races, which the total distance equaling 26.2 miles, began in September with the Tahoma Roller Coaster 5 mile. Other races were the Frosty Pumpkin 10K and the Mayberry Seven.
Ben Brown was the first finisher in What The Hill? with a time of 2:53:39. This was Brown’s second consecutive first-place finish. Erica McCann was the first woman’s finisher in 3:32:58.
There were 20 runners that finished the 2019 Marathon, for a total of 120 marathons completed in the six-year history of the event. Gary Honeman has completed all 6 marathons, while Karen Stohrer and Liuda Galinaitis have completed four each.