Ten-year-old Gavin Nonemaker and 17-year-old Jonathan Green won the Norm Fleury All American Award for the 2018-19 season presented by the National Duckpin Youth Association.
The awards are presented to the five highest average bowlers in each division nationwide. Nonemaker won for the Prep Boys division while Green won the Major Boys division. Nonemaker’s total of 100 was fifth best in Prep Boys (7-9), while Green’s 134 tied for second in Major Boys (13-15).
Nonemaker and Green have been participants in the Duckpin Youth Program at Greenmount Bowl for many years. The Greenmount Duckpin and Tenpin Youth Leagues compete every Saturday morning beginning at 9:15.