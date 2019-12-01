Freedom Optimist Soccer, one of the largest rec programs in Carroll County, was approved this year for the first time to take part in a trial run dubbed “Rec Select.”
FOS commissioner Jay McClenahan said Rec Select was developed to create a middle ground between rec and travel soccer, for players and families that are dedicated to playing and growing in soccer but not ready for the commitment that travel brings. Freedom got approval to begin its pilot program and McClenahan said two teams were formed.
Boys and girls under-12 teams took two players aside from the rec league, and McClenahan said the teams practiced four times with the regular season winding down. Freedom recently played in the Fallston Cup tournament, which included more than 400 teams.
It was the 26th year of the Fallston Cup, McClenahan said, and Freedom Optimist Soccer sent two teams to participate for the first time.
Freedom’s girls team, led by coaches Glen Peacock and Ryan Hahn, played Nov. 16-17 and went 2-2 to take second place in its division
The boys, coached by McClenahan and Morgan Little, played Nov. 23-24 and finished 3-1 for first place in their division.