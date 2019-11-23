The Westminster Wildcats 13U football team won the 2019 Carroll County Youth Football League Super Bowl V title on Nov. 6 by defeating Arbutus 42-18 in the championship game.
The Wildcats finished with a 10-1 record and avenged their regular-season loss to Arbutus (18-0 in Week 3) by knocking them off in Week 6 (24-14) and again in the finals. Westminster also downed Damascus (21-19 and 28-14), Sykesville (14-0 and 33-0), Olney (26-6), Winfield (30-0 and 38-0) in the regular season.
The Wildcats earned the top seed in the playoffs and rolled past Winfield 37-10 after receiving a first-round bye. They capped their season with another win over Arbutus to win the championship.
Westminster was made up of 24 players, eight of which were first-year players. The Wildcats are set to divide up and attend high school at Francis Scott Key, Manchester Valley, Westminster, and Winters Mill. Some of the Wildcats are also considering private schools such as Good Counsel, Calvert Hall and McDonogh.
Wildcats coaches were Matt Brooks (head coach/offensive coordinator), Guy Hardesty (special teams/defensive and offensive backs), Asbury “AJ” Jones (offensive and defensive line), Josh McCulloh (OL/DL), and Chris Rinehartz (assistant coach/defensive coordinator).
Team members are: No. 1 Tyler Leppert, No. 2 Kyrece Walker, No. 3 Gary Bavetta, No. 4 Kamdyn Koch, No. 5 Ryan Mallonee, No. 7 Daniel Stelzer, No. 8 Chase Green, No. 12 Graham Johns, No. 14 Peyton Forte, No. 18 Malachi Denning, No. 22 Braedon Sykes, No. 23 Keyondre Groomes, No. 28 Austin Hardesty, No. 29 Collin Waxter, No. 31 Seth Combs, No. 33 Britton Livesay, No. 35 Aidan Seibel, No. 53 Christian Smith, No. 57 Noah Onkst, No. 63 Jalen Jones, No. 72 Bryce Burdine, No. 88 Grayson Harmon, No. 89 Riley Jones, No. 92 Ty Zaluski.