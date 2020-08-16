Carroll County Rec Sports Brief: Maryland Sting 18U plays well at USSA tournaments

The Maryland Sting 18-under softball team from Winfield recently finished second in back-to-back United States Specialty Sports Association, taking runner-up July 25 at the Howard County Summer Sizzler and again at the Crabtown Crackdown on Aug 1-2.
The Sting finished fifth at the National Championships in Salisbury/Ocean City, losing to the eventual national champs after having beat them in the opening round. They also took third this summer at the Firecracker Super NIT over July 4 weekend, third at the Swing for Rings tournament July 9-10, and third last weekend at the Hot Summer Hitfest at Mayeski Park.