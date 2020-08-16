xml:space="preserve">
Carroll County Rec Sports Brief: Maryland Sting 18U plays well at USSA tournaments

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Aug 16, 2020 6:00 AM
The Maryland Sting under-18 softball team (Winfield) recently took second place in back-to-back USSSA tournaments. Front Row (L-R): Lilah McCain, Peyton McCain, Anna Finneran, Delaney Putt, Jenny Leister, Kasey Weibel. Second Row (L-R): Jordan Kirk, Emily Smith, Ava Wallace, Hannah Clas, Carley Poff, Lacey Dustin, Ellee Romie, Rachel Palmer. Coaches (L-R): Sherry Palmer, Carl Wallace, Jim Finneran, Brian Romie, Mark McCain. Not Pictured: Skylar Goonan.
The Maryland Sting 18-under softball team from Winfield recently finished second in back-to-back United States Specialty Sports Association, taking runner-up July 25 at the Howard County Summer Sizzler and again at the Crabtown Crackdown on Aug 1-2.

The Sting finished fifth at the National Championships in Salisbury/Ocean City, losing to the eventual national champs after having beat them in the opening round. They also took third this summer at the Firecracker Super NIT over July 4 weekend, third at the Swing for Rings tournament July 9-10, and third last weekend at the Hot Summer Hitfest at Mayeski Park.

