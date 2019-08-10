Rec Sports Brief: Maryland Sting shines at USSSA softball tourneys

The Maryland Sting 18-under travel softball team won the United States Specialty Sports Association Flamethrower tournament July 13-14 with a 6-0 record, and also placed third in the USSSA Eastern Nationals tournament on July 18-21 with a 4-2 record.
The Sting were led by coach Jim Finneran
Greenmount Bowl wins another national title
Greenmount Bowl’s Bantam Team placed first in the 46th Annual National Duckpin Youth Championships on July 27-28 at AMF Southwest Lanes in Linthicum. The Bantam Team of Nick Wilson, Logan Kemper, Lexi Handley, Ashley Frey, and coach Beverly Carter took home the title Frey enjoyed her second national championship.
Other highlights include Nick Green and partner Rebecca Warfield taking first in the Open Doubles Division; Ashley Frey earning high set for girls in the Bantam Division (307), and Gavin Nonemaker posted the high set for boys in the Prep Division (338, a new national record for scratch set).