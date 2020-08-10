Rec Sports Brief: North Carroll Hotshots softball shine in Summer Spectacular

The North Carroll Hotshots 16U softball team placed 2nd in the USSSA Summer Spectacular tournament in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on July 25-26. The Hotshots made it to the championship game with strong pitching, excellent defense, and a high powered offense. The Hotshots allowed one run in each of the three games leading to the championship game, while scoring a total of 32 runs in those three games.
The first game of the tournament was won by strong pitching by Mackenzie Murray, who struck out seven and allowed only three hits and one earned run. Timely hits were provided by Karissa Miranda, Jenna Miller, and Paige Miranda.
The second game had Alondra Sidock on the mound pitching a no-hitter, while giving up one unearned run and striking out three. The entire lineup had at least one hit producing 17 hits (12 singles, three doubles, two triples) including a bases-loaded triple by Mya Parris. Tessa Boswell, and Karissa Miranda both went 3-for-3.
The third game was another offensive powered game with strong defense and another pitching gem by Mackenzie Murray. Doubles came from Tessa Boswell (two) and Alyson Bussard. The defensive highlight came when Boswell, playing center field, gunned down a runner at the plate to catcher Mya Parris.