Rec Sports Brief: Maryland Sting 14-under softball team climbing USSSA ranks

The Carroll County Maryland Sting 14U Kerney team won 2 USSSA East tournaments last fall and beat in nationally ranked teams in the process, and last month the Sting placed first in the Central Maryland League tournament.
The first fall tourney win was at Field of Screams on Sept. 30 2019, in Olney and Laurel. The second victory came at the T1D & Done (Diabetes Benefit Tournament) on Oct. 19 at Central Maryland Parks. The team was excited to find out after those tournaments it had been bumped up from C level to B level for USSSA.
Prior to being moved up to B level the Sting were ranked 14th in the country and third in the region at the C level. As the girls wrap their season up they have again taken first place, this time in the Central Maryland League tournament on July 12. The Maryland Sting 14U Kerney USSSA B team is now ranked 18th in the state.