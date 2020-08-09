xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rec Sports Brief: Maryland Sting 14-under softball team climbing USSSA ranks

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Aug 09, 2020 10:00 AM
The Maryland Sting 14U Kerney team is nationally ranked. Top row (L-R): Coach Bryan Kerney, Hannah Shipton, Emma Esmond, Sophia Pugliese, Ally Kerney, Madison Witmer, Sarah Hart, Coach Jesse Barnes. Bottom row (L-R): Coach Jim Witmer (standing), Molly Hulme, Katie Dale, Ryley Winebrunner, Katie Markus, Piper Barnes, Leyla Hoffman.
The Maryland Sting 14U Kerney team is nationally ranked. Top row (L-R): Coach Bryan Kerney, Hannah Shipton, Emma Esmond, Sophia Pugliese, Ally Kerney, Madison Witmer, Sarah Hart, Coach Jesse Barnes. Bottom row (L-R): Coach Jim Witmer (standing), Molly Hulme, Katie Dale, Ryley Winebrunner, Katie Markus, Piper Barnes, Leyla Hoffman. (Courtesy photo)

The Carroll County Maryland Sting 14U Kerney team won 2 USSSA East tournaments last fall and beat in nationally ranked teams in the process, and last month the Sting placed first in the Central Maryland League tournament.

The first fall tourney win was at Field of Screams on Sept. 30 2019, in Olney and Laurel. The second victory came at the T1D & Done (Diabetes Benefit Tournament) on Oct. 19 at Central Maryland Parks. The team was excited to find out after those tournaments it had been bumped up from C level to B level for USSSA.

Advertisement

Prior to being moved up to B level the Sting were ranked 14th in the country and third in the region at the C level. As the girls wrap their season up they have again taken first place, this time in the Central Maryland League tournament on July 12. The Maryland Sting 14U Kerney USSSA B team is now ranked 18th in the state. 

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement