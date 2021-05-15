Carroll County Rec Sports: Reign puts together solid showing at district volleyball tourney

Carroll County’s new volleyball training facility, Anarchy Volleyball Club, showcased their 14-under team, Reign, at the Middle Atlantic District Championships in Palmyra, Pennsylvania on May 2.
Reign, largely composed of players between the ages of 11-13, finished second in Gold at this prestigious event. The competition was tough, but the Anarchy Reign players maintained an undefeated status up until the very end, losing their only match of the event in the tournament finals.
During this single-day event, Anarchy collected 163 serves, 33 aces, 62 digs, 41 kills, and 11 blocks.