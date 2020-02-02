Also finishing big was the Level 4 team, coached by Haley Zincon, Jessica Barnes, and Irina Koroleva. Katy Resh finished second on bars (8.9) and floor (9.025) to place second in the all-around competition (34.075). Natalie Schneider won beam with a score of 9.100. Mackenzie Buckingham was third on vault (8.250) and second on bars (9.300) to finish fourth in the all-around (34.550). Nora Jothen took second place in vault with an 8.700 and fifth on beam with an 8.500. Phoebe Lander was fourth on bars with an 8.750 and fifth on beam (8.250) to finish fifth in the all-around (33.250). Brooke Shaffer finished fourth on beam (8.450) and floor (8.850), to place third in the all-around (33.850). Madison Simmen scored a 9.100 on bars for fourth place and Ellie Vourlos was fifth on beam with an 8.700.