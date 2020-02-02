Carroll Gymnastics’ competitive teams finished off 2019 with a successful showing at the Christmas on the Chesapeake meet, Dec. 13-15 at the Baltimore Convention Center. The meet is one of the top high level meets in the country with over 2,000 competitors, from across the United States and Bermuda.
The Level 4 team, coached by Haley Zincon, Jessica Barnes, and Irina Koroleva, placed well at the meet. Katy Resh finished fourth on floor with a 9.050, ninth on bars (8.650), ninth on floor (8.725), and 10th in the all-around (34.025). Brooke Shaffer placed ninth on floor with a score of 8.775 and Lily Easter finished fourth on bars with a score of 9.00. Madison Simmen had a high score of 9.425 to earn seventh place on floor, and an 8.550 on vault to finish eighth.
For Level 5, Layla Kaplan scored a 9.000 to earn fourth place on vault and Annabelle Lam finished eighth on floor with a 9.050. The Level 5 team is coached by Wendy Bloom.
Finishing strong for the Level 6 team, coached by Kelsey Stewart, was Hailey Gesell placing second on beam with an 8.800, while Emery Gesell finished third in her age group with a 9.050 on beam. Gianna Mollar was fifth on vault with a 9.050 and Hannah Spurgeon finished seventh on beam with an 8.300. Emma Stapleton was eighth on vault with an 8.925 and seventh on floor with a 9.100.
Mary-Beth Vento placed seventh for Level 7 on beam, with a score of 7.900. For Level 8, Kyra Martindale placed first on bars and beam, with a 9.500 and 9.100; she placed fifth in the all-around with a score of 35.200. The Level 7 & 8 teams are coached by Wendy Bloom, John Perna, and Vladimir Korolev.
Carroll Gymnastics started the new year with an impressive performance Jan. 11-12 at the Unique Classic in Waldorf.
Bringing home a trophy was the Level 6 team, coached by Kelsey Stewart. They finished fourth with a total score of 106.10 in the team competition. Hailey Gesell earned first place on beam with a 9.150 and fourth on floor with a 9.125. Emma Stapleton finished second on beam with a 9.200 and third on floor with a 9.250. Emery Gesell was fifth on vault (8.725), third on bars (9.250), fifth on floor (9.000), and fifth in the all-around (35.275). Gianna Mollar placed fifth on bars (8.550), and Hannah Spurgeon was fifth on vault (8.575).
Also finishing big was the Level 4 team, coached by Haley Zincon, Jessica Barnes, and Irina Koroleva. Katy Resh finished second on bars (8.9) and floor (9.025) to place second in the all-around competition (34.075). Natalie Schneider won beam with a score of 9.100. Mackenzie Buckingham was third on vault (8.250) and second on bars (9.300) to finish fourth in the all-around (34.550). Nora Jothen took second place in vault with an 8.700 and fifth on beam with an 8.500. Phoebe Lander was fourth on bars with an 8.750 and fifth on beam (8.250) to finish fifth in the all-around (33.250). Brooke Shaffer finished fourth on beam (8.450) and floor (8.850), to place third in the all-around (33.850). Madison Simmen scored a 9.100 on bars for fourth place and Ellie Vourlos was fifth on beam with an 8.700.
For Level 3, coached by Kate Gardner and Hunter Broman, Taylor Scholl finished third on vault with a 9.150 and fourth on beam with an 8.800. Sophie Kiler was fourth on bars (8.700), fifth on floor (8.100), and fifth in the all-around (34.175). Taylor Grooms scored an 8.700 to earn fourth place on bars and Addyson Lewis was fourth on beam with an 8.950.
In Level 5, Layla Kaplan earned a 9.000 on vault for second place. Ella Fritz placed third on vault with an 8.850 and was fifth on bars (7.400). Colleen Blubaugh was fifth on beam (8.600) and Mia Pollock finished fifth on vault (8.600), beam (8.700), and floor (8.900). Level 5 is coached by Wendy Bloom.
Placing for the optional team, was Mary-Beth Vento earning third in vault (8.625) and bars (7.000), to place fifth in the all-around in Level 7. Brynna Chalk was fourth on vault with a 9.050 and scored a 9.150 on floor. Sammie Wood took third in the Level 8 all-around (33.025), with a second place finish on beam (9.125), third on beam (8.350) and third on vault (7.950). The Level 7 and 8 teams are coached by Wendy Bloom, John Perna, and Vladimir Korolev.