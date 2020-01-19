McDaniel College hosted a district hoop shoot Jan. 3 sponsored by Westminster Elks 2277, with boys and girls ages 8-13 competing for a chance to advance to the state competition.
Hunter Solwold of Westminster sank 21 of 25 free throws during the contest to take first place in the boys 12-13 age group. Gabe Curley of Westminster won the boys 8-9 division, and Westminster’s Hannah Neske took second in the girls 10-11 group but is advancing to the state competition.
Kyle Wheeler of Westminster was second in the boys 10-11 division.
The state competition is set for Feb. 9 at Washington College in Chestertown. Winners from there move onto the 2020 Hoops Shoot National Finals, April 16-19 in Chicago.