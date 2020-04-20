Q&A: Manchester Valley graduate Tayler Warehime on being part of top-ranked women’s lacrosse team at North Carolina

Our coaches actually knew just as much as we did and the ACC had not said anything about what was going to happen with the rest of the season. That same day we practiced, around 5 p.m., Coach [Jenny] Levy called us into a meeting and we were told that the ACC had indefinitely suspended our season and the NCAA tournament had been cancelled. I can remember the room going dead silent and everyone started crying and was extremely upset. We worked so hard to get to this point in our season as a team and we knew we had a really good chance at competing for a national championship this year.