Q&A: North Carroll Soccer Club leaders on decision to cancel spring season, what’s to come this summer

Woodley: The pandemic has negatively impacted [North Carroll Rec Council] programs in many ways. Most important, is that the NCRC cannot provide its traditional opportunities to the youth of our community and county while they have fun learning competition and sportsmanship. The feedback has mostly been positive, but all are very disappointed on so many levels with the civil limits and health concerns that do not allow us to carry out a normal existence. The real challenges for all recreation councils is how to provide options for those high school aged participants primed to compete in college showcase competitions. We all send positive prayers to these players because they a getting the double-whammy since the spring high school seasons were cancelled. Hopefully, we can get those players back on the field soon. The other challenge is making certain we have a detailed understanding of how each program has been financially impacted and provide the necessary support to ensure the outlook for all are positive. Luckily, the NCRC has sound leadership and a strong financial foundation.