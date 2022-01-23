Jim Gronaw: Western Maryland holds plenty of ice fishing options | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Maryland DNR shock surveys have recorded largemouths from this lake that have exceeded the 10 pound mark, true giants anywhere they are found. I have personally seen three individual fish that have surpassed the 6 pound benchmark with the topper going 8 pounds. Our best efforts there have delivered limit catches of big bluegills and red ear sunfish, some bass and a few trout and crappie, always enough for a meal and then some. Many fish hang around still green weed beds at the 10- to 12-foot level and take a variety of tiny jigs tipped with mealworms and wax worms. Meanwhile, over at Piney Reservoir just north of Frostburg, there are bass and panfish options that could get you away from some of the crowds if DCL is hoppin’.