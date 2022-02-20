Bill May: Get ready for fishing season | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

Fishing has already begun for a hardy few. Opportunities will explode for most of us in the next month. So now’s the time to prepare.
Licenses and Permits
Fishing licenses and auxiliary stamps can be purchased online for most states in our area:
For Maryland: https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/service_fishing_license.
For Delaware: https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov.fish-wildlife/licenses.
For Pennsylvania: HuntFish.pa.gov.
These sites can be a bit complicated to use, especially for trout stamps and other items. Listings of agents for in–person purchase are usually provided.
Piney Run Park entrance, fishing, site map and activities: www.carrollcountymd.gov/goveernment…
Loch Raven Reservoir Boating Permit: https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov
Liberty and Prettyboy Boating Permit: Publicworks.baltimorecity.gov/reservoirs
Scouting
Where to fish? The Maryland DNR has created a great starting point. Log in to their website, click on “Fishing” then enter “Public Angler Access Map.” The map has numerous sub sites including a trout stocking site map and schedule, shad site, bass site, numerous Chesapeake Bay and some offshore sites, regulations, launch ramps, charter boat listing, tides, a weekly fishing report and more. Rudow’s FishTalk is another good fishing report.
Google Earth Pro is a handy place to view potential fishing areas, and some of the sites in the Angler Acces Map have links to Google.
Delaware’s legendary “pond book” is available online at https://dnrec.maps.argis.com.
Old-fashioned but still helpful ways are old books and maps. Gelso and Coburn’s “Guide to Maryland Trout Fishing” and Patapsco Valley TU’s “Trout Fishing Guide to Maryland and South Central Pennsylvania” are loaded with how-to and where to information. Detailed maps for Loch Raven, Liberty and Prettyboy Reservoirs are still around as are maps for Piney Run and the Gunpowder trout waters. Newer maps are available at some tackle shops for Chesapeake Bay waters and some other prime fishing grounds.
Winter, before shrubbery blooms, is a good time to scout local ponds and reservoirs on foot to find shoreline fishing spots.
Tackle Preparation
There’s a lot to cover here, so I’ll just touch on some highlights:
Reels: Clean out any dirt and grit and lubricate with oil and grease made specifically for fishing reels – and applied as directed by the manufacturers of these products. Most fishermen overdo it. Remove the spools from casting and spinning reels and wash the spool and line with running water. Pay particular attention to drag settings on all reels and to the bail mechanisms on spinning reels and level winds on casting reels.
If you do decide to take apart the reel, follow the manufacturers instructions and lay out parts in an orderly way; an egg carton can be a way to keep things organized.
Lines: If the reel has had serious usage last year, replace the monofilament or fluorocarbon line and save the old line to be recycled at a tackle shop. Braid can last longer but is prone to wear. Inspect carefully and replace if “fuzziness” shows.
Rods: Wash with a soft cloth and water. Inspect the rod wraps for wear; minor abrasions can be sealed with “Hard As Nails” clear nail polish. Inspect the inside of guides for cracks, nicks or grooves. Running a piece of gauze or nylon stocking through the guide can detect flaws.
For rod and reel repair, I recommend Tochterman’s Fishing Tackle 410-327-6942. Clyde’s Sports Shop 410-242-6108 also does for rod repair. Call first at either site and expect delays because of backlogs.
Lures: Sharpen and debarb hooks and replace as necessary. Hooks can be purchased at fishing shops or online.
Making a list of needed parts, items or repairs first can save needless shopping and duplication of items. We both know there’s always something that you “need.”
Rigs: When I fly fish I’m a big fan of tandem rigs, e.g., a pair of soft hackle flies or beadhead nymphs or dry fly and dropper rigs. Trust me, you don’t want to tie these up on the water. I tie these rigs up at home, guaranteeing good knots, and store each rig in a food storage bag in my fishing vest or tackle box. When the time comes to change on the water, I can simply tie on the top fly with a 100% loop knot, and the tandem rig is ready.
I like dropshot rigs for a lot of light tackle fishing including for spin fishing for trout. Those dropshot hooks with swivels work well, but something with a bit less hardware for may work better for finer fishing. I’ve seen a lot of complicated videos on tying dropshot rigs, but then I saw a YouTube video by Tyson’s Tight Lines that is a simple and foolproof method. (The green line used in the demo helps.) I tie on the bottom weight and a top swivel as necessary and store in a food storage bag as above. On the water I attach the rig with an improved clinch knot to the top swivel.
Boats
This could fill a book. But the priorities are greasing trailer bearings, checking lights and testing all electronics and gas and electric motors before the first trip.
Auxiliary Items
These can be important. Check nets, waders and especially such safety equipment as PFDs, flares and fire extinguishers to make sure all are in working order and not outdated.