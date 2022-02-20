Bill May: Get ready for fishing season | OUTDOORS COMMENTARY

I like dropshot rigs for a lot of light tackle fishing including for spin fishing for trout. Those dropshot hooks with swivels work well, but something with a bit less hardware for may work better for finer fishing. I’ve seen a lot of complicated videos on tying dropshot rigs, but then I saw a YouTube video by Tyson’s Tight Lines that is a simple and foolproof method. (The green line used in the demo helps.) I tie on the bottom weight and a top swivel as necessary and store in a food storage bag as above. On the water I attach the rig with an improved clinch knot to the top swivel.