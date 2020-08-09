North Carroll Panthers wrap up South Penn League baseball season

North Carroll struggled to string together victories during the South Penn League’s regular season, but the Panthers took advantage of this summer’s modified playoff rules and celebrated a little postseason success.
North Carroll went 4-14 during the regular season, which started June 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The South Penn League celebrated its 55th year by tweaking the schedule and making the postseason a double-elimination bracket that included all 10 teams.
The Panthers earned the No. 8 seed and opened the playoffs Aug. 2 by beating No. 9 Gettysburg 7-5 at Christmas Tree Park in Manchester. Trevor Boring had three hits and Wade Groupp added two for NC, and Groupp also had two RBIs.
Dan Ditman struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings and earned the win.
North Carroll drew top-seeded Hagerstown in its next playoff game Aug. 6, and the Panthers fell 12-0. The Braves scored nine runs in the first inning. Ethan Brathuhn, Cole Stricker, and Joey Boemder each tallied a hit for the Panthers.
Brushtown ended North Carroll’s postseason run Aug. 8 with a 3-2 win in Manchester. Jon Hill led the Panthers with three hits, and NC tried to rally with one run in the seventh inning before coming up short.
Elijah Wingate led North Carroll this summer with a .441 batting average, and Groupp was close behind at .414. Boring batted .372 and scored 16 runs.
Hill (.328) led the team with 13 RBIs and clubbed two home runs. Wingate added seven doubles and 10 RBIs.
The South Penn playoffs continue Sunday, Aug. 9, and the championship game is slated for Aug. 13 (and Aug. 14 if necessary).