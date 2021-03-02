Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball nets first NEC regular-season title in 20 years

Bresee got the second half off to a good start with a steal and score. SFU hung around and a layup by Haley Thomas got her side within a point at 31-30. For two tense minutes, neither team could get on the board until Bresee drew a foul and converted two free throws. Although the Mount did not convert a field goal for the rest of the quarter, it had five more free-throw attempts and made them all.