Mount St. Mary’s tops Saint Francis U in men’s hoops conference opener

The Mount held the Red Flash to 37.7% shooting while Offurum finished with career highs of 19 points and eight rebounds to pace the Mount (2-3). Offurum, a transfer from George Washington, went 7-for-12 from the field and made all five of his free-throw attempts for his career-high 19 points, which topped his previous best of 12 set against Stony Brook while he was at GWU.