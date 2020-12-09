Mount St. Mary’s tops Saint Francis U in men’s hoops conference opener

A strong defensive effort coupled with a breakout performance from junior Mezie Offurum led Mount St. Mary’s past Saint Francis U 75-57 in the Northeast Conference opener Tuesday at Knott Arena.
The Mount held the Red Flash to 37.7% shooting while Offurum finished with career highs of 19 points and eight rebounds to pace the Mount (2-3). Offurum, a transfer from George Washington, went 7-for-12 from the field and made all five of his free-throw attempts for his career-high 19 points, which topped his previous best of 12 set against Stony Brook while he was at GWU.
Damian Chong Qui added 17 points, eight assists, and four rebounds while totaling three 3-pointers. Jalen Gibbs, who missed MSM’s last game with an injury, collected 13 points and eight rebounds. Malik Jefferson, who played only 16 minutes because of foul trouble, chipped in eight points and five rebounds while Nana Opoku provided six points, four rebounds and a season-high five blocks.
Mark Flagg led Saint Francis (1-4, 0-1 NEC) with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
The Mount shot 50.0% from the field, including a season-best 58.1% (18-for-31) in the second half. Mount St. Mary’s had 13 assists and just six turnovers while holding a 35-29 rebounding advantage. The Mountaineers return to action Dec. 11 at 7 p.m., with a home game against local rival UMBC.