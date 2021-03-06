Late push lifts Mount St. Mary’s men’s hoops past Wagner into NEC tourney finals

The Mountaineers (11-10) built a nine-point lead midway through the second half before the top-seeded Seahawks (13-7) starting chipping away. Wagner put together 16-6 run to take the lead at 57-56 with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining on a free throw from Will Martinez. MSM’s Mezie Offurum scored a layup with 32 seconds to go, then grabbed a rebound off a Seahawks missed free throw on the next possession and knocked down two from the line.