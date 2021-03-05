Mount St. Mary’s Chong Qui, Opoku earn Northeast Conference men’s basketball honors

Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Damian Chong Qui earned First Team All-Northeast Conference honors while redshirt junior forward Nana Opoku has been named NEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Chong Qui, the NEC’s Most Improved Player and a Third Team All-Conference selection last year, is averaging 14.9 points and an NEC-best 5.6 assists per game this year. He improved those numbers to 15.8 points and 5.9 assists in the Mount’s 16 NEC regular-season contests. Chong Qui has been terrific in crunch time for the Mount, knocking down game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final minute four times this season.
Chong Qui has scored in double figures in 16 of the Mount’s 20 games, including a career-high 30-point effort at Central Connecticut. He’s shooting 36.4% (32-of-88) from 3-point range and 82.1% (78-of-95) at the free-throw line. Chong Qui is the seventh Mount player to earn First Team All-NEC honors since the school joined the league in 1989-90.
The list is a who’s who includes Mount guards Chris McGuthrie (1995 and 1996), Riley Inge (1996), Gregory Harris (1999), Jeremy Goode (2009 and 2010), Elijah Long (2017) and Junior Robinson (2018).
Opoku becomes the third Mountaineer to win Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors, joining Chris Wray (2018) and Mychal Kearse (2006 and 2007). Opoku averaged 1.9 blocks during the regular season, including a league-best 2.1 in NEC games. Opoku adds 7.2 rebounds per game as well.
Opoku has become a key cog in the Mount’s offense as well, averaging 12.4 points over the past seven games, shooting 56.5% (39-for-69) over that stretch. He has reached double figures in each of the past seven games, and in 12 of the Mount’s 20 games this year. For the season, Opoku is averaging 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 47.2% from the field. Mount St. Mary’s heads to Wagner on Saturday to face the top-seeded Seahawks in the Northeast Conference semifinals. Fans can watch the game on MASN, NEC Front Row, or ESPN3.