Mount St. Mary’s Chong Qui, Opoku earn Northeast Conference men’s basketball honors

Opoku has become a key cog in the Mount’s offense as well, averaging 12.4 points over the past seven games, shooting 56.5% (39-for-69) over that stretch. He has reached double figures in each of the past seven games, and in 12 of the Mount’s 20 games this year. For the season, Opoku is averaging 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 47.2% from the field. Mount St. Mary’s heads to Wagner on Saturday to face the top-seeded Seahawks in the Northeast Conference semifinals. Fans can watch the game on MASN, NEC Front Row, or ESPN3.