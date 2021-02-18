Mount St. Mary’s men’s hoops still in mix for conference tournament spot

Mount St. Mary’s started this week in possession of the No. 1 seed, but after back-to-back home losses against Wagner the Mountaineers head out on a road trip to close the regular season in need of some wins to stay near the top. The Mount (8-9, 7-6 NEC) had won six of its last eight games before losing a pair to the Seahawks and being surpassed in the standings. Wagner (8-5, 8-4) is now in the top spot — Merrimack is also 8-4 but ineligible for the NEC tournament while still transitioning to NCAA Division I.