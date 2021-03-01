xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Mount St. Mary’s men’s hoops grabs Northeast Conference tourney spot

By Staff Report
Carroll County Times
Mar 01, 2021 11:01 AM

Mount St. Mary’s was set to wrap up its men’s basketball regular season with a pair of road games against Bryant on Tuesday and Wednesday, but those contests have been cancelled. As a result, the Mount has clinched a spot in the upcoming Northeast Conference tournament.

The cancellation follows positive COVID-19 results within Bryant’s Tier 1 personnel and subsequent contact tracing. Combined with other injuries, Bryant (14-5, 10-4 NEC) will be unable to meet the NEC’s minimum roster requirements in order to safely compete. Bryant’s status for the postseason has yet to be determined.

The Mountaineers (10-10, 9-7) has now clinched a spot in the NEC tourney. The top four teams during the regular season earn a spot in the tournament. Wagner (11-6, 11-5), Sacred Heart (9-8, 9-7), and the Mount are in the postseason field.

With one more NEC series left to play (Merrimack at Wagner), the seedings and matchups for the semifinals are still undetermined.

The semifinals will be March 6 with one game at 12 p.m. and the other at 2. The final is set for March 9 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

