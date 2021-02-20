Mount St. Mary’s men’s hoops forces OT but falls to Fairleigh Dickinson for 3rd straight loss

Mount St. Mary’s had a halftime lead over Fairleigh Dickinson, and was up by six points with less than 6 minutes to play in Saturday’s Northeast Conference men’s basketball clash. But the Mount needed a 3-pointer from Damian Chong Qui in the final seconds of regulation just to force overtime, and from there FDU pulled away for a 76-71 victory.
The Mountaineers fell to 8-10 overall, 7-7 in the NEC with the road loss. Deandre Thomas led MSM with 15 points while Chong Qui, Nana Opoku, and Mezie Offrum each had 11, and Chong Qui collected seven assists. Fairleigh Dickinson (8-13, 7-8) outscored the visitors 7-2 in the extra period, and shot better than 51% for the game.
Jahlil Jenkins paced FDU with 24 points, a game high, and Brandon Rush added 15. Joe Munden Jr. totaled 14 points and nine rebounds for the Knights.
Fairleigh Dickinson led 69-66 with 27 seconds remaining in regulation after Jenkins connected on a layup. The Mount came up short on its next possession and had to foul, but the Knights missed a free throw and Chong Qui sank a 3-pointer at the other end with 5 seconds to play.
Fairleigh Dickinson regrouped from there, however, and sent Mount St. Mary’s to its third consecutive loss. The conference foes meet again Sunday at 2 p.m. at FDU.