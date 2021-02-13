Mount St. Mary’s takes care of Long Island to stay near top of Northeast Conference standings

Mount St. Mary’s used a strong defensive effort to stop Long Island 64-46 at Knott Arena on Friday afternoon to sweep the two-game series. The Mountaineers have won three straight to improve to 8-7, 7-4 in the Northeast Conference.
LIU an 8-0 run to take a 39-38 advantage with 13:53 remaining. From there, the Mount defense stood tall, holding the Sharks without a field goal over the next 12:09 to surge to the victory. It was a 24-4 run over that 12-minute stretch that made the game a runaway. LIU missed 14 consecutive shots during that run, scoring all four points over that stretch on free throws.
Malik Jefferson’s hook shot with 12:42 left put MSM back on top 39-38 to kick-start the decisive run. A Josh Reaves 3-pointer from deep in the left corner made it a four-point game, and Nana Opoku scored on a feed from Damian Chong Qui to make it 44-38 with 8:14 remaining.
Mezie Offurum then drilled a 3 from the left wing, and Chong Qui made a pull-up jumper to cap a run of 12 unanswered points to stretch the lead to 49-38 with 5:34 to go.
Chong Qui paced the Mountaineers with 16 points, hitting 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. The junior point guard, who leads the NEC in assists, dished out nine while committing zero turnovers in the game. Opoku added 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while Offurum chipped in 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Reaves had eight points and a career-best seven rebounds for the Mount, while Jefferson added six points and eight boards.
Mount St. Mary’s defeated Long Island (7-7, 7-7) 66-60 on Thursday in a game that featured Chong Qui’s scoring the final seven points of the contest.
Chong Qui finished that game with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, hitting all eight of his free throw attempts. Opoku and Jefferson each added double-doubles. Opoku scored all 14 of his points in the second half while securing 11 rebounds in the game for his second double-double over his past three games. Jefferson added 13 points and 12 rebounds for his 10th career double-double.
Mount St. Mary’s returns to action next week by hosting a two-game series with Wagner on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m and Feb. 17 at 4 p.m.