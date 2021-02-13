Mount St. Mary’s takes care of Long Island to stay near top of Northeast Conference standings

Chong Qui paced the Mountaineers with 16 points, hitting 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. The junior point guard, who leads the NEC in assists, dished out nine while committing zero turnovers in the game. Opoku added 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while Offurum chipped in 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Reaves had eight points and a career-best seven rebounds for the Mount, while Jefferson added six points and eight boards.