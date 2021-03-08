Mount St. Mary’s ready to face Bryant in Northeast Conference championship game

“You’re built for this moment, you’re built for this type of game,” Engelstad said in Saturday’s post-game press conference. “We fight, we scrap. It’s going to be another battle. Any time you’re playing in a game that the winner ... gets to achieve their dreams, and the loser doesn’t, the stakes are that high. And our guys, I thought they played loose and free to start [against Wagner] and that’s going to be the message to them again.”